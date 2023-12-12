A referee was punched in the face and repeatedly kicked in the head following a late-match equaliser.

The ugly scenes unfolded after the Turkish Süper Lig game between Ankaragucu and Rizespor in Ankara on Monday night (11 December).

Ankaragucu’s president Faruk Koca stormed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face, who immediately dropped to the floor.

Moments later a mass brawl unfolded and saw Mr Umut Meler being kicked in the head.

A judicial investigation has been launched “against those responsible” for the assault, Turkey’s Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, said.

Mr Tunc said the Ankara Police Department has been tasked with identifying suspects.