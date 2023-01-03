Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.

The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.

His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.

On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh.

"It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.