England players react to 30-24 win to Fiji at Rugby World Cup

England will advance in the Rugby World Cup to the semi-finals after a tough game against Fiji in Marseille, France.

The team won 30-24 and players were excited to share their thoughts after the game.

"We're just so pleased," said flanker Ben Earl. "It felt like a home game."

"Since we've gotten to France, we've taken a step forward every week," said wing Johnny May.

Prop Ellis Genge praised their opponent. "They've been so good to watch and to play against," he said. "They're terrifying, so we're really happy we got a win."