Ireland’s Johnny Sexton has said his son will be "over the moon" after he broke his nation's individual points record in their World Cup win against Tonga in France on Saturday (16 September).

The fly-half surpassed Ronan O’Gara’s all-time tally of 1,083 with the fourth of his side’s eight tries at Stade de la Beaujoire.

"I'm very proud to do it but tonight was more about the win," Sexton told a press conference, adding that his nine-year-old son Luca will one day look to beat his record.

"It probably means more to him. He’ll chase it down now," Sexton said.