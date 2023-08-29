Sam Warburton and Andy Goode name rugby stadium with ‘best atmosphere’ in the world

Wales rugby legend Sam Warburton and former England international Andy Goode have named the stadium with the best atmosphere in the world.

Speaking to The Independent, both chose the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as the ground they most enjoyed playing in.

“With the roof closed, I played here a few times for England, never won here, but the noise that reverberates around the stadium, this is the best in the world,” Goode explained.

He added: “Wales have got something right!”

Warburton agreed with his suggestion, saying that “without a doubt” the Principality has the best atmosphere in the world.