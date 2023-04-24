Paul Rudd captures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘blackout’ after Wrexham win

Paul Rudd captured the moment Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “blacked out” as Wrexham secured promotion to the Football League.

The Welsh football club beat Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday evening to secure the National League title and their return to League Two after 15 years out.

As the final whistle blows, owners Reynolds and McElhenney can be seen hugging and celebrating, as Wrexham fans flood the pitch to mob the players.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” Reynolds captioned the video.

