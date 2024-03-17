Peter O'Mahony to decide on future after leading Ireland to Six Nations title

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony will decide in the coming weeks if he will retire from international rugby after leading his country to a second successive Six Nations title.

Andy Farrell’s side retained the championship crown thanks to Saturday’s scrappy 17-13 success over Scotland in Dublin.

Reports emerged before the game that veteran Munster flanker O’Mahoney was set to call time on his Test career following a 105th and final outing in the green jersey.

Asked about his future, the 34-year-old told ITV: “I don’t know. I have a few chats to have with family and stuff the next couple of weeks and if it was my last one it’s not a bad one to go out on.”