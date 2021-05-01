Snoop Dogg’s ‘Special Stars’ kick off Superbowl LVI

Snoop Dogg’s football team, the Snoop Special Stars played in a NFLSuperbowl 56 tribute flag footabll game.

The famous rapper, 50, founded the Snoop Youth Football League, and the Special Stars is the special needs divison.

On Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, the Special Stars were joined by more than 40 former NFL players, as well as America’s Wounded Warrior Amputees for the game.

The event took place at the Jackie Robinson field in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

