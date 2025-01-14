Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou hits out at 'vile' chants from Tamworth fans

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hit out at the “vile” chants he received from Tamworth fans during his club’s FA Cup win.

Spurs made hard work of last Sunday’s third-round clash at the Vanarama National League outfit before they won 3-0 after extra time.

Postecoglou’s side turn their focus to Wednesday’s trip to rivals Arsenal but asked if he could expect another hostile atmosphere at the Emirates.

Speaking on Tuesday (14 January), Postecoglou said: “The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we’re kind of expected to be the bigger person.”