Chiefs fans flood Kansas City streets to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs fans flooded Kansas streets after their side beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday, 11 February.

Chiefs fans crowded downtown Kansas City to celebrate their team’s second straight Super Bowl title.

Footage shows huge crowds filling out the area as music blasts and fans dance. People could be seen standing on car roofs as they kicked off a long night of partying.

The party will continue into the week and on Wednesday their beloved team will descend downtown for their Super Bowl victory parade for the second year in a row.