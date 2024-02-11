Inside a Super Bowl luxury suite costing up to $2.5m

Take a look inside a Super Bowl suite that can cost up to $2.5m, offering the height of luxury for this year’s face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

With tickets on average costing $9,850, it’s no surprise that the VIP packages come with an even heftier price tag.

Even family members of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey have said they cannot afford them.

This clip, taken by Luke Sawhook, shows the array of food on offer at one of the suites, including wagyu beef hotdogs.