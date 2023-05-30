Man City have shared some behind-the-scenes footage as Pep Guardiola filmed his Ted Lasso cameo at the Etihad Stadium.

The manager is seen shaking hands with the fictional American football coach after a Richmond victory.

Mr Guardiola has addressed his brief appearance in a press conference ahead of his trip to Brentford.

The 51-year-old said: “My daughter Valentina and my wife enjoy the show a lot, especially the first season. When they ask me for a cameo I said ‘Why not?’

