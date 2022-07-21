Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appeared to swear at youngster Zidane Iqbal during a pre-session training session in Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday 21 July.

In this video, ten Hag can be seen watching his player's drills, before telling Iqbal to keep the ball, shouting that it was "f****** rubbish".

United have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season so far, with three wins from three games.

The Red Devils will face Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, 23 July.

