Manchester City players take top off during Champions League victory parade

Manchester City players were spotted taking thier top off during Champions League parade to celebrate their victory against Inter.

Despite the rain and the threat of lightning storms, the open-top bus parade to celebrate Man City treble success on Monday evening went on as planned, although it was postponed for half an hour.

Thousands of fans lined the streets to cheer on Pep Guardiola’s squad who secured the Champions League trophy with victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night to add to the Premier League title and FA Cup.