Ange Postecoglou praises Richarlison after last-minute win against Sheffield United

Ange Postecoglou praised Richarlison after Tottenham's last-minute win against Sheffield United on Saturday, 16 September.

The forward came off the bench to score and inspired Spurs to a 2-1 win, ending a difficult week on a high.

The manager has promised Tottenham will give Richarlison whatever help he needs after he revealed on international duty he would seek “psychological help” upon his return to club football.

"The football is one area he can control and he works hard every day at training... he got his rewards today and hopefully that gives him a little bit more of a settled feel," Postecoglou said.