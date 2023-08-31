Premier League leads the way as global transfer spending record smashed

The global transfer spending record has been broken this summer, according to figures from Transfermarkt.

Football clubs worldwide have spent a combined £6.56 billion on 1,617 players so far, surpassing the previous high for a single window of £6.51bn set in 2019.

The Premier League is comfortably the highest-spending division, with £2.1bn invested in 269 players over the summer months.

Chelsea have spent £359 million on new signings, and that figure could rise to around £400m if a deadline day deal for Cole Palmer is completed.