Liverpool confirm Trent Alexander Arnold sidelined for three weeks with knee injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss around three weeks of action due to a knee injury, confirms Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders.

The defender, 25, suffered an injury during his side’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal on Sunday 7 January.

“Trent hyperextended his knee, so he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee,” said Lijnders.

“He had a scan. He will be out for probably three weeks. It’s a big blow. We will really miss him.”

Lijnders hailed the England international’s decisiveness on the pitch, adding that the side will have to find “new dynamics” without him.