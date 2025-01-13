Tyson Fury retires from boxing again with 17-second video

In 17 seconds, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing again after defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

The former world heavyweight champion has previously retired several times from the sport, most recently in 2022.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday (13 December), the 36-year-old said: "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing, I've loved every single minute of it.

“I'm going to end with this, Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, I'll see you on the other side."