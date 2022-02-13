After being dominated by Israel Adesanya in their 2019 meeting, Robert Whittaker entered UFC 271 on Saturday night knowing he had a very difficult puzzle to solve if he wanted to regain the middleweight championship.

Whittaker was largely up to the challenge, but came up short as Adesanya retained the title via unanimous decision in a highly competitive fight.

Whittaker wore a frustrated expression as the judges’ scorecards were revealed – 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 all in favour of Adesanya – and the crowd’s reaction suggested that they were similarly bemused by the decision.

