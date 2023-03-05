Jon Jones says he only sparred three times before heavyweight victory at UFC 285

Jon Jones has said he only “sparred a total of three times” before his heavyweight fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

The American became a two-weight champion on Saturday evening and needed only two minutes to force his opponent to tap - despite the fact he was making his debut at heavyweight.

After the fight, Jones admitted he was dealing with a “slight injury” during his camp, which restricted his training.

“I sparred a total of three times in this training camp so my striking felt a little unfamiliar,” he said.

