UFC: Arnold Allen embraces Max Holloway backstage after defeat in Kansas City

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen embraced backstage in in Kansas City, Missouri, after the British featherweight suffered his first UFC defeat on Saturday, 15 April.

The 31-year-old former champion from Hawaii won by unanimous decision.

Footage shows fourth-ranked Allen, 29, from Ipswich, posing for pictures, smiling and sharing a joke with his opponent backstage after the loss.

Allen landed numerous strikes but failed to put down Holloway, who won 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 on the scorecards.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.