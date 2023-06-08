West Ham skipper Declan Rice has addressed transfer rumours after his club's historic Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina.

The England midfielder does not know if he has played his last game for the club after being linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer.

It comes after Rice became only the club’s third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, to lift a trophy in their 128-year history after the 2-1 victory in Prague.

“There is interest from other clubs, that’s out there, but ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham," Rice said.

"Let’s wait and see."