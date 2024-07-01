Andy Murray gives health update ahead of Wimbledon decision

Andy Murray has given an update on his health ahead of an expected decision about his Wimbledon future.

The two-time former champion is likely to decide on Monday evening (1 July) whether or not he will make a final singles appearance.

He has been struggling with a back problem at Queen’s Club that led to weakness in his right leg, resulting in him undergoing surgery last weekend to remove a spinal cyst.

Murray previously rated it unlikely that he would be able to play singles, with an appearance in doubles alongside his brother Jamie more probable.