What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
The Women's World Cup is about to kick off in Australia. England are coming into the competition off the back of their Euros win but injuries have blighted the team and dented their chances. So who will win the World Cup? And which players will shine at the tournament?
Sports reporter Sonia Twigg answers your questions on what might happen at the World Cup and who's looking good to lift the trophy.
Keep up to date with all the latest Women's World Cup news on Independent Sport.
