England’s Lionesses have been taking part in private training sessions as preparations for their Women’s World Cup campaign continue in Queensland’s capital city, Brisbane.

On the eve of the tournament, Sarina Wiegman’s squad hit out at the Football Association for failing to agree a bonus structure with players.

In a statement signed by every single member of the 25-player squad, the Lionesses said they are putting negotiations on hold but will revisit the issue after the tournament.

“We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved. We view the successful conclusions of these discussions, through player input and a transparent long-term plan, as key for the growth of women’s football in England,” the statement read.