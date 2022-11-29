England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022

England has claimed the Group B top spot after they defeated Wales 3-0 to reach the knockout stages in Qatar.

The Three Lions scored two of those goals within just two minutes as they came out roaring for the second half.

Elsewhere in Group B, the USA was victorious over Iran, 1-0.

In the earlier kick-offs, Senegal won their clash with Ecuador 2-1 to take their place in the last 16 for the first time in 20 years.

The Netherlands beat hosts Qatar 2-0, also confirming their passage into the next stage of the competition.

Sign up for our newsletters.