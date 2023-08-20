Injured Lioness Beth Mead says World Cup has been ‘tough to watch’ from home

Injured Lioness Beth Mead has revealed her devastation at not being at the World Cup this year alongside her teammates.

The Arsenal player ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament last November, and didn’t recover in time for the tournament, which saw England make it all the way to the final alongside Spain.

“It’s been a tough tournament to sit there and watch the games when you know you could’ve possibly been involved”, she told Sky.

“I’m full of emotions.”