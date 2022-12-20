Moment Argentina squad return home after winning World Cup 2022

The Argentina national team received a heroes’ welcome as they returned to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi beamed as he carried the trophy down the steps of the plane as his team departed the aircraft, where they were greeted with a red carpet.

Rock band La Mosca greeted the team with a rendition of “Muchachos”, which became an unofficial anthem for the team at the tournament.

The players later boarded an open-top bus to the Argentinian Football Association, with fans lining the streets in the middle of the night.

