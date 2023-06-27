England women’s star Alex Greenwood suffers injury scare in training

England defender Alex Greenwood appeared to suffer an injury scare during a training session ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

The Manchester City star limped off the pitch after a challenge from Georgia Stanway, according to Sky Sports.

Footage from the training session shows Greenwood on the floor surrounded by her international teammates, before receiving some treatment on the bench.

England’s first World Cup game is against Haiti on 22 July.

Sarina Wiegman has already lost a number of stars to injuries, with Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead all ruled out of the tournament.