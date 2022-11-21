Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in multiple matches after football returned following the Covid-19 shutdown.

“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said ahead of the opening fixture against Iran on Monday (21 November).

“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”

Since Southgate’s press conference, England have announced Harry Kane will not wear the OneLove captain’s armband.

