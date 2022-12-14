Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match

Lionel Messi has confirmed Sunday’s World Cup 2022 final will be his last at football’s biggest tournament.

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing a magical assist.

He now has a chance to win the greatest prize in the game, after coming agonisingly close in 2014.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi said, ahead of Sunday’s showpiece fixture.

