Japanese fans join in singing Arab songs in Qatar

Japanese fans joined together with locals in song in Qatar as they enjoyed the atmosphere at World Cup 2022.

This video shows the jubilant supporters singing along to Arab songs in the latest of various endearing gestures.

The Samurai Blue defeated Spain on Thursday (1 December) securing their spot in the Group of 16.

They will take on Croatia in the knockout stages as the Group E winner on Monday, 5 December.

