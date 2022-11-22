Football fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England game

Football fans in London enjoyed extraordinarily cheap pints as they watched England’s World Cup 2022 game against Iran on Monday, 21 November.

At 66p a pint, the price of a pint at the pop-up ZYN Arms in Shoreditch was worlds away from the £8 some have paid in the capital’s pubs in 2022.

According to a study of 2,000 Britons, more than a third of those who work (36 per cent) said they had booked time off to watch the international tournament.

Sign up for our newsletters.