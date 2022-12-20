Messi not ready to retire from international football after World Cup win

Lionel Messi has said that he is not ready to call time on his international career after Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup 2022 final.

In the build-up to the competition, it was widely expected that the Qatar tournament would be the Paris Saint-Germain star’s last World Cup.

However, Messi told Argentinian TV station TyC Sports: “I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion.”

