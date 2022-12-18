This video shows the incredible eruption of noise in Buenos Aires as a result of Lionel Messi scoring a penalty in the World Cup final against France.

Angel di Maria won the penalty, which was calmly dispatched by the captain, early in the first half of the crucial tie.

The relative calm of the city is instantly disrupted as a tsunami of noise rises as thousands of hopeful Argentinians celebrated the first goal of the match.

Sign up for our newsletters.