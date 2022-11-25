Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score in five World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has made World Cup history as he became the first player to score in five final tournaments as Portugal held off Ghana.

The 37-year-old forward, who is a free agent after departing Manchester United, tucked away his team's first goal from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo has made a record 18 appearances for his national team at World Cups.

"It's a beautiful moment, in my fifth World Cup. We won, we started off on the right foot, a very important victory," Ronaldo said of the record.

"It is a reason of great pride."

Sign up for our newsletters.