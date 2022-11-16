World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in Qatar

The England squad were welcomed to their base in Qatar by cheering football fans as they geared up for the World Cup.

This footage shows Gareth Southgate waving to supporters as the team alighted their bus, much to the excitement of those gathered.

England, who are tipped as favourites for the cup, are staying at the five-star Souq Al Wakra Hotel on the shore of the Arabian Gulf.

They will face the US, Iran, and Wales in the group stage.

