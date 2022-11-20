World Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time

Female referees will make history at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the first women to officiate the men’s tournament.

Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda, Yamashita Yoshimi, from Japan, and Stephanie Frappart, from France - along with three female assistant referees - have been chosen among 36 referees.

“I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.” Fifa’s referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said.

