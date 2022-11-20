Morgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman narrated part of the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.

The actor made a surprise appearance at the celebrations marking the start of the tournament, in which he appeared on stage with Qatari YouTube star Ghanim Al Muftah.

“Football unites nations around their love for the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” Freeman said.

BTS star Jungkook was also among stars performing at the opening ceremony, singing “Dreamers”.

