USA footballer Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic injury as he scored the winning goal in his team’s 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, 29 November.

The midfielder was taken to hospital for scans after being substituted at half time following his 38th-minute goal.

“Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” the team said in a statement.

Pulisic’s diagnosis has prompted concerns for his chances of appearing in the Americans’ game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.