Laura McAllister has responded to Fifa's U-turn on fans sporting rainbow colours at the World Cup 2022 stadium.

The former Welsh women's captain was among those denied entry with a rainbow bucket hat at the country's match against the USA.

While she was pleased Fifa is now saying fans won't be stopped by security, she said they were told that "before the USA game as well."

"I think really, this backfired so horribly for Fifa and the Qataris because at the end of the day it gave us a platform to talk about LGBT rights," she said.

