POV: You’re Ben Foster celebrating the moment Wrexham secure promotion

Re-live the moment Wrexham AFC were promoted back to the Football League thanks to goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Welsh club secured the National League title with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday night, sending fans at the Racecourse Ground wild.

As has become tradition, Foster recorded the biggest moments of the match from his point of view, and uploaded the footage to his YouTube channel.

“The Cycling GK” captured the exciting moments after the final whistle, meaning you can re-live Wrexham’s promotion through his eyes.

