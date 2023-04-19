Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:31
‘The Gang Serve Beers in Wrexham’: It’s Always Sunny cast pull pints in Welsh pub
The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia were spotted pulling pints behind the bar of a Wrexham pub on Tuesday.
Rob McElhenney and his co-stars were filmed serving beer at the Turf Pub on the same evening that Wrexham beat Yeovil Town 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground next door.
McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are co-owners of the club and have often been seen taking in matches in Wales.
Wrexham are currently four points clear at the top of the National League and look set to be promoted to the Football League.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
00:40
Mysterious green spiral filmed travelling across Alaska skies
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:31
Sunak brands Starmer ‘Sir Softy’ in fiery PMQs exchange on crime
00:26
Bernie Ecclestone: Ex-F1 boss arrives at court for £400m fraud hearing
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
01:35
Martin Lewis explains how to check if you’re being underpaid
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
01:03
Aaron Carter cause of death revealed five months after star found dead
00:42
Moment T-Rex skeleton sold at auction for £4.3m in Europe first
00:45
Sunak ‘excited’ for coronation concert ‘because Katy Perry is coming’
02:03
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie challenge banks over fossil fuel links
00:37
Watch: Rare black fox strolls around Welsh garden
00:45
Fish with fangs among bizarre creatures deep-sea fisherman catches
00:40
Mysterious green spiral filmed travelling across Alaska skies
01:19
Warner Bros. announces new game following Hogwarts Legacy success
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09