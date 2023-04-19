‘The Gang Serve Beers in Wrexham’: It’s Always Sunny cast pull pints in Welsh pub

The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia were spotted pulling pints behind the bar of a Wrexham pub on Tuesday.

Rob McElhenney and his co-stars were filmed serving beer at the Turf Pub on the same evening that Wrexham beat Yeovil Town 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground next door.

McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are co-owners of the club and have often been seen taking in matches in Wales.

Wrexham are currently four points clear at the top of the National League and look set to be promoted to the Football League.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.