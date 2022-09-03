Drew McIntyre has forged the path of a warrior in WWE.

From being handpicked as 'The Chosen One', to his release from the company in 2014, the Scottish star has fallen from dizzying heights to below rock bottom.

But he's always been able to get back up again and fight his way back to the top of the mountain.

Ahead of making history at Clash at the Castle, McIntyre shares his life advice with The Independent.

