WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has named his dream WrestleMania opponent.

The Austrian star has an incredible title reign of 650 days and counting - and will defend his gold against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia in two weeks’ time.

Speaking to The Independent, Gunther explained that he is currently in a position where he doesn’t need to chase opponents - but revealed that his dream match would be against an icon from the past.

“I’m trying to think objectively and I think a match with Shawn Michaels would have been great,” he said.

“I would have been a great opposite to what Michaels was - I think that would have been a great WrestleMania match.”

