The famous theme from Sonic the Hedgehog was used as athletes made their entrance at Friday’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Many viewers noticed Oman make their way into the national stadium while music from the famous retro video game accompanied them.

It wasn’t just music from Sonic played during the ceremony, with themes from Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Monster Hunter and more used throughout the evening.

The music was played as organisers celebrated some of the most-loved video games to have been created and developed in Japan.