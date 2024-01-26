✕ Close Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

The King has arrived back in London ahead of his enlarged prostate treatment as the Princess of Wales’ surgery “came as a surprise” to friends of the royals.

Charles, 75, was seen being driven near Buckingham Palace after travelling from Sandringham in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, The Sun reported.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain there for ten to 14 days.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the news of Kate’s hospitalisation came as a surprise to family friends and those who work closely with the royals, with “no indication that anything was wrong”.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson gave a health update while leaving a London hospital on Wednesday days after she revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Duchess of York visited her dermatologist at the King William VII hospital in Marylebone and according to The Mirror, and told people outside: “I’m fine, thank you.”

The 64-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to give her thanks to suppor and wrote: “Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”