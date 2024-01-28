✕ Close Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen has left The London Clinic, where the King remains on Saturday after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was seen entering the hospital’s back entrance in a black Audi car at noon, followed by a Range Rover.

Charles spent the night at a central London hospital after undergoing treatment and was said to be “doing well”.

The monarch was admitted on Friday and visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is also at the hospital recovering from successful abdominal surgery.

It is not known how long the monarch will stay at The London Clinic, although reports suggest he could remain there throughout the weekend.

The Queen left The London Clinic on Saturday, 27 January, in the same black Audi in which she arrived.

Camilla, wearing a white blouse and black jumper, was seated in the front passenger’s seat and was greeted by wellwishers who had gathered outside.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure this week for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.