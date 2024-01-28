Royal news - live: Queen Camilla visits King Charles after prostate surgery as Kate continues recovery
Monarch spends night in hospital after undergoing treatment for enlarged prostate
Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer
The Queen has left The London Clinic, where the King remains on Saturday after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Camilla was seen entering the hospital’s back entrance in a black Audi car at noon, followed by a Range Rover.
Charles spent the night at a central London hospital after undergoing treatment and was said to be “doing well”.
The monarch was admitted on Friday and visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is also at the hospital recovering from successful abdominal surgery.
It is not known how long the monarch will stay at The London Clinic, although reports suggest he could remain there throughout the weekend.
The Queen left The London Clinic on Saturday, 27 January, in the same black Audi in which she arrived.
Camilla, wearing a white blouse and black jumper, was seated in the front passenger’s seat and was greeted by wellwishers who had gathered outside.
Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure this week for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.
King spends second night in hospital after enlarged prostate procedure
The King spent a second night in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
The Queen visited her husband at the London Clinic in central London on Saturday – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.
Camilla, wearing a white blouse and black jumper, arrived in a black Audi car at noon on Saturday and left about three hours later.
ICYMI: King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate treatment with Queen at his bedside
The King is “doing well” after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, said the Queen as she left his bedside after almost six hours.
Charles underwent the procedure at The London Clinic in Marylebone on Friday, and is due to spend the night at the private hospital to recover.
King Charles 'doing well' after prostate treatment with Queen at his bedside
The Queen left the hospital on Friday afternoon, telling the waiting media that the King was recovering from treatment for an enlarged prostate
Inside the London clinic where King Charles and Kate are being treated
The King arrived at a central London hospital today with the Queen by his side ahead of his scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Charles, 75, was seen entering the prestigious London Clinic on Friday morning, where his daughter-in-law Kate is also recovering after abdominal surgery last week.
Inside the London clinic where King Charles and Kate are being treated
King seen entering prestigious London Clinic ahead of treatment
From polo injuries to puffy digits: The King’s health over the years
The King, who is in hospital receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, has generally enjoyed good health – although he has been injured during sporting pursuits.
His condition is benign and he is set to have a corrective procedure, the Palace has previously said.
Previous health issues have included contracting coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic and being knocked unconscious after being thrown from his horse at the polo, while he narrowly escaped an avalanche which killed a close friend.
In March 2020, Charles, then 71, caught Covid-19 before vaccinations were available but only suffered mild symptoms.
He caught Covid for a second time in February 2022 but was triple-vaccinated.
In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from the bridge of his nose in a minor, routine procedure and in 2003 had a hernia operation at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, the medical institution favoured by the royals.
In 1980, the prince was thrown and kicked by his pony during a polo match at Windsor and needed six stitches.
A two-inch crescent scar on his left cheek bore witness to the incident.
On another occasion, he was hit in the throat, causing him to lose his voice for 10 days.
Kate Middleton is doing it… but should we really be working through illness?
The Princess of Wales may currently be recovering from abdominal surgery, but that isn’t stopping her from working from her hospital bed. The claim, reported in The Times this week, was met with both praise and concern. Some lauded Kate’s apparently relentless work ethic. Others suggested it set an unhealthy precedent. Wherever you stand on the matter, it typifies a wider trend: a social tendency to work through illness… even at its most severe.
For some, the reluctance to call in sick is a result of ambient workplace pressure: an unspoken rule, disseminated through disapproving glances and examples set by colleagues. For others it’s out of necessity, a response to work insecurity and a lack of sick pay. But for many of us it is entirely self-imposed, tied to the glorification of hustle culture and a widespread “suck it up” mentality enforced by neoliberalist attitudes to work. It has transformed “the sick day” into a luxury rather than a necessity, particularly in the UK.
Read the full piece here...
Kate Middleton is doing it… but should we really be working through illness?
More and more of us are declining to take sick days despite being ill, or persevering through an illness because we can’t afford not to. As Kate reportedly powers through recovery from abdominal surgery – even working from her hospital bed, reports claim – Juno Kelly asks whether we need to prioritise health if we can
Queen Camilla smiles as she leaves hospital after visiting King Charles
What is malignant melanoma? Everything you need to know about skin cancer after Sarah Ferguson’s diagnosis
Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer.
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body.
Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer, even if the term “malignant” is not used before it.
What is malignant melanoma? What we know after Duchess of York announces diagnosis
Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer even if the term ‘malignant’ is not used before it.
King Charles spending second night in London Clinic after surgery
The King is spending a second night in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Charles was spotted entering The London Clinic in central London on Friday morning with the Queen at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.
Camilla arrived at a back entrance to the hospital in a black Audi car at noon on Saturday to visit the King, which was her second visit since they arrived.
King remains in hospital after enlarged prostate procedure
Charles was spotted entering The London Clinic in central London on Friday morning with the Queen at his side.
Prostate symptoms: What men need to know
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which include needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency, and difficulty emptying the bladder.
An enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, does not usually pose a serious threat to health, and it is not cancer.
But patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar symptoms, such as prostate cancer.
Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.
Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.
Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.
NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.
Royal biographer claims Prince William wants to be hands-on parent while his wife recovers
A royal biographer has claimed Prince William is taking charge of his children and his home while Princess Kate recovers from planned abdominal surgery.
Author Robert Hardman says that the heir to the throne doesn’t want to entirely rely on the couple’s nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
He told PEOPLE: “They are a modern royal couple. There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny.“
