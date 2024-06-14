Frog wedding held to appease Indian rain god during heatwave as temperatures hit 45C

Two frogs were thrown a lavish wedding ceremony to "appease the rain gods" into ending sweltering heatwaves in north India as temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

A delay in the monsoon season prompted a group of people in Varanasi to arrange a wedding ceremony between two frogs on Tuesday 11 June.

The ceremony is believed to encourage Indra, the God of Rain, to bring a cooling downpour.

Heatwave conditions returned to parts of north India this week after a slight respite, with temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas.