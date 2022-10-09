Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London

A Just Stop Oil activist has climbed onto the top of a police van in Piccadilly Circus, London, this Sunday for the ninth day of protests in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “So far today, a total of 45 people have been arrested for wilful obstruction of the highway in connection with Just Stop Oil protests in Piccadilly.

“They have been taken into custody.”

Climate protests have been going on since last Saturday (1 October) in London, with activists blocking areas like Waterloo Bridge and Trafalgar Square as well as Westminster.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.